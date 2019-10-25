“Terror On the Fox” providing scares and frights this Halloween season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay haunted house is going above and beyond to make some scares this Halloween season.

‘Terror On the Fox’ will be providing all of the necessary scares- that is- if you can make it through their haunted house. This year marks their 23rd season, having started out as one attraction with just a few staff members. As the years have gone on, they’ve grown to become one of the most popular haunted attractions in the area.

“Back in the mid to late ’90s when it started, it was just a little temporary structure- there was one attraction,” said Ted Sprangers, General Manager of Terror On the Fox. “You came out. rode the train and there was maybe a couple of handfuls of people running around in black trench coats. Now, we’ve got full-on professional Hollywood quality make-up and costumes, sets, lighting effects and sound and really the whole nine yards.”

Just want to give a MASSIVE “thank you” to the make-up crew and staff w/ @TerrorOnTheFox1 for hosting us. They were able to make my morning face a little more bearable for our viewers. They’ll be scaring visitors right through Halloween weekend! 💀 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/s0uXo47qk5 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 25, 2019

Along with three haunted attractions- “The Terror Train,” “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman,” and “Rise of the Dead”- ‘Terror On the Fox’ also has two mini escape games.

‘Terror On the Fox ‘ will be open the following days:

Oct. 25, 26, 31: 7-11 p.m.

Oct. 27, 29, 30: 7-10 p.m.

*Kids Days* Nov. 1 & 2: 7-11 p.m.

You can find more information regarding attractions and a full schedule online right here. “Terror On the Fox” also has a Facebook page.