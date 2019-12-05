Testing of backlogged sexual assault kits results in another conviction

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) — Attorney General Josh Kaul says another suspect has been convicted after testing of backlogged sexual assault kits.

According to the Department of Justice, Brandon Darnick of Minocqua has been found guilty of First Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact with a Person Under Age 13 for an assault that occurred in 2013.

The victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2018.

“Because of the commitment to justice of many public servants and a brave survivor, a child sex offender had been convicted,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This case demonstrates yet again why a backlog of untested sexual assault kits is totally unacceptable.”

This conviction was the result of a joint effort by civilian witnesses, Minocqua Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Sorenson Forensics, St. Claire’s Hospital, Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), and DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. This crime carries a potential maximum sentence of up to 60 years consisting of 40 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision.