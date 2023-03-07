GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 49-year-old man from the state of Texas was found dead inside a vehicle over the weekend in rural southeast Wisconsin.

According to a media release, Laeng Sanavongsay, whose last known address was in Texas, was found inside a vehicle on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at around 9:30 a.m. by an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Authorities say that the vehicle was located on CTH C south of Tallgrass Drive in the Town of Grafton on the east side of the roadway in the ditch line.

“The area where the vehicle was discovered would appear to be a remote area for anyone who does not live there or for anyone who is not familiar with the area,” stated officials on a Facebook post.

It is believed this area was chosen specifically for its appeared remoteness, and this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The preliminary cause of death was a gunshot, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which has been working with state partners and federal partners as this investigation involves several states.

Deputies say that this appears to be a targeted attack and an isolated incident, as the suspect(s) are believed to have known or had a connection to Sanavongsay.

“We would like the community to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity,” said Christy Knowles, Ozaukee County Sheriff. “The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding this vehicle and any other vehicles or people that were traveling with it on Friday night, March 3, 2023.”

Those with information are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency. This remains an active investigation, and Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge on the death of Laeng Sanavongsay.