(WFRV) – A Texas-based company that sells edible cookie dough is recalling products that were sold in Wisconsin due to an undeclared allergen.

Cookies-N-Milk is recalling its six-ounce cups of Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough with lot # 32402342 C has been recalled, which was made available in retail stores throughout the United States, including Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased six-ounce cups of Cookies-N-Milk Chocolate Chip edible cookie dough with the identified lot 32402342 C are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.