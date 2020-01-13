Texas driver says ‘see ya’ to Shawano Co. Sheriff, gets stuck on logging road

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Texas driver reportedly told a Shawano County Sheriff deputy “see ya” during a traffic stop this morning – and then got stuck on a logging road.

According to a Monday morning Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy stopped the vehicle for going through a 4-way stop intersection without stopping.

The deputy identified the driver as a man from Texas and observed signs of impairment as well as a strong odor of intoxicants.

Officials say the deputy ordered the driver out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, but the driver ignored instructions and told the deputy, “see ya” and drove away.

A vehicle chase ensued until the suspect vehicle became stuck on a logging road.

The driver was then taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office say charges for OWI 1st, failure to stop at a stop sign, and felony fleeing have been referred to the District Attorney.