NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Texas driver says ‘see ya’ to Shawano Co. Sheriff, gets stuck on logging road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Texas driver reportedly told a Shawano County Sheriff deputy “see ya” during a traffic stop this morning – and then got stuck on a logging road.

According to a Monday morning Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy stopped the vehicle for going through a 4-way stop intersection without stopping.

The deputy identified the driver as a man from Texas and observed signs of impairment as well as a strong odor of intoxicants.

Officials say the deputy ordered the driver out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, but the driver ignored instructions and told the deputy, “see ya” and drove away.

A vehicle chase ensued until the suspect vehicle became stuck on a logging road.

The driver was then taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office say charges for OWI 1st, failure to stop at a stop sign, and felony fleeing have been referred to the District Attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories