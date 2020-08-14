Texas man accused of contractor fraud in Brown Co. charged in two other counties

(WFRV) – Charges have been filed in Shawano and Winnebago counties against a Texas man accused of contractor fraud in Brown County that left an elderly couple out $3,000.

Court records show 26-year-old Mico Miller is facing one count of Theft-False Representation > $5,000-$10,000 in both Shawano and Winnebago counties.

In Brown County, Miller has been charged with two counts of Theft-False Representation and one count of Theft-False Representation <= $2,500.

In early August, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help locating two suspects who allegedly targeted an elderly couple, showed up to their home unsolicited, and offered to seal their driveway.

A short time after the ‘work’ started, the Sheriff’s Office says the men demanded a payment of $10,500. They ultimately settled on $3,000 and victims paid the money because they were concerned about possibly being harmed physically.

On August 4, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say Miller was located, arrested, and jailed in the Brown County Jail. Miller identified his companion as a 12-year-old juvenile and said he knew that overcharging people was wrong, indicating that he didn’t know why he did what he did.

Miller admitted to engaging “in described activity” for over a month in Wisconsin while using fictitious business information. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it has received numerous reports from individuals and agencies reporting fraudulent activity associated with Miller. Many individuals reported that they felt embarrassed that they were defrauded or lacked suspect information as the reason for not contacting law enforcement earlier.

Anyone that believes that they were a victim of financial fraud in this case is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement to make a report.

Miller is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Court on August 14 and for Brown and Shawano counties in mid-September.

