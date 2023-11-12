OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Oshkosh is warning residents of a package delivery scam, saying a text message was received from what appeared to be the United States Postal Service (USPS).

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a citizen recently received the message which stated that their package had arrived for them but it couldn’t be delivered due to incomplete address information.

Image of the text message scam (Photo provided by: Oshkosh Police Department)

Authorities say that a link and a QR code were provided in the text that appeared to be from the USPS. The instructions prompted the victim to scan the QR code or click the link to confirm an address.

Once the victim was led to the website, scammers reportedly asked for credit card information to pay a ‘minimal fee’ to have the package delivered.

The scammers then used the credit card number to make other fraudulent purchases, officers say.

It was noted that the USPS confirmed that they would never send a message like this.

No other details were provided.