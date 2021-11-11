Thank You: Texas Roadhouse celebrates Veterans Day with free meal vouchers

(WFRV) – All across the state, different businesses are celebrating Veterans Day by offering special deals and discounts. For many of them, it is a small and simple way to show thanks for those that served their country.

At Texas Roadhouse they are giving out free meal vouchers to our local veterans.

The restaurant says while they usually do meals inside, because of the ongoing pandemic, they decided to put those vouchers to go and they are actually good until May of next year.

“Absolutely we started off with over 1000 vouchers and we’ve gone through them all so we started making more so we had an awesome turnout today, ” shared Jade Zbleski, a local Texas Roadhouse restaurant marketer.

Zbleski says it gives her a big sense of pride in being able to do something for veterans. She says these vouchers are exciting because they get to see veterans throughout the year rather than just on this one day.