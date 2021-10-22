Thanks Fur Everything: Suamico’s Bark & Brew closes up shop after 4 years

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – After nearly four years of offering Wisconsinites a one-of-a-kind service, Bark & Brew in Suamico, is closing up shop and waving its paw goodbye.

Since 2017, Bark & Brew, located on 2310 Lineville Road, was considered the promised land for both dogs and their owners. The unique dog bar offered specialty food and drinks as well as a spacious enclosure for its furry friends to run around freely making for a paw-some experience.

And unfortunately, this experience will be coming to an end.

On October 22, Bark & Brew announced via its business’s Facebook page that it will be closing its doors to the public very soon.

Shortly after making their announcement, many patrons flooded the comment section expressing their shock and sadness to hear the news- and those working at Bark & Brew seem to be feeling those exact same sentiments. According to the establishment, the building which housed Bark & Brew was purchased by a new owner on October 19.

The following day, on October 20, Bark & Brew was allegedly told their lease would not be extended as the new owners reportedly hope to open a restaurant and a bowling alley in the space where Barks & Brews is presently located.

“I’ve begged, pleaded, and tried everything in my power to stop this from happening for the last three days- but they won’t let us stay,” wrote Barks & Brew management.

Residents and their companions can visit Barks & Brew for one last time on November 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The business says on this day it will be hosting its ‘anniversary pawty’ originally scheduled for November 13.

And if you can’t make it on November 7, you may still have a chance to visit Barks & Brew sometime in the future. Bark & Brew says they hope to open another dog bar in the future and see their pooches and friends once again.

“This is not the end of Bark & Brew, I just don’t know when or where I can open again… but I’ll do anything and everything in my control to open again,” wrote Bark & Brew.