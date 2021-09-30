Thanks to generous donation, Door County Sheriff’s Office gets new K-9 unit

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is looking for community support for a second K-9 deputy after a new K-9 deputy was fully funded thanks to a donation.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says that Mike and Marge McCoy made the donation for the office to get a new K-9 unit. The announcement was made by the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Foundation, which is a partnership between the Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Door County Community Foundation.

Back in late August, the Crime Prevention Foundation announced they were trying to bring two K-9 units to the county. The first K-9 would reportedly be used the same way as Odinn (who passed away in June) by helping its handler with detection, apprehension and subduing a suspect.

The new K-9 deputy, named Leo, as well as his training was covered by the McCoys. Leo’s handler is Deputy Matt Tassoul.

“Having a K9 unit in Door County again has proven to be such an asset for the Sheriff’s Office and our community,” said Deputy Matt Tassoul.

Photo courtesy of Door County Sheriff’s Office

The second K-9 unit will reportedly be used strictly as a tracking and detection animal to help with missing persons, drug detection and community service.

The Crime Prevention Foundation is looking for community support to help bring the second K-9 deputy to the county. The Crime Prevention Foundation is still raising money for a second unit and a lifetime’s worth of care for both dogs.

More information on the foundation as well as how to make a donation can be found on their website.