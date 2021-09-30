Thanks to generous donation, Door County Sheriff’s Office gets new K-9 unit

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is looking for community support for a second K-9 deputy after a new K-9 deputy was fully funded thanks to a donation.
The Door County Sheriff’s Office says that Mike and Marge McCoy made the donation for the office to get a new K-9 unit. The announcement was made by the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Foundation, which is a partnership between the Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Door County Community Foundation.
Back in late August, the Crime Prevention Foundation announced they were trying to bring two K-9 units to the county. The first K-9 would reportedly be used the same way as Odinn (who passed away in June) by helping its handler with detection, apprehension and subduing a suspect.
The new K-9 deputy, named Leo, as well as his training was covered by the McCoys. Leo’s handler is Deputy Matt Tassoul.
“Having a K9 unit in Door County again has proven to be such an asset for the Sheriff’s Office and our community,” said Deputy Matt Tassoul.
The second K-9 unit will reportedly be used strictly as a tracking and detection animal to help with missing persons, drug detection and community service.
The Crime Prevention Foundation is looking for community support to help bring the second K-9 deputy to the county. The Crime Prevention Foundation is still raising money for a second unit and a lifetime’s worth of care for both dogs.
More information on the foundation as well as how to make a donation can be found on their website.