Thanksgiving rush: Cheapest places to fill your tank in N.E. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Gas prices are soaring this holiday season and Local 5 has created a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on Nov. 24 is $3.118 in Wisconsin. A year ago, its website shows the average was $1.893 in the state.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans cope with higher inflation and rising gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

Last week, President Biden also asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil companies are illegally increasing prices.

Below is a look at some of the cities in Wisconsin and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices Appleton $3.035 Fond du Lac $3.019 Green Bay $3.060 Milwaukee-Waukesha $3.114 Oshkosh $3.010 Sheboygan $3.094 Wausau $3.052 Prices from AAA as of November 24, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average prices Brown $3.042 Calumet $3.081 Door $3.216 Fond du Lac $3.019 Green Lake $3.140 Kewaunee $3.082 Manitowoc $3.101 Marinette $3.142 Menominee $3.179 Oconto $3.134 Outagamie $3.029 Shawano $3.134 Waupaca $3.140 Waushara $3.074 Winnebago $3.009 Prices from AAA as of November 24, 2021

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices. The nationwide average for gasoline on Wednesday is $3.398 a gallon, up more than 60% from last Thanksgiving.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)