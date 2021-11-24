Thanksgiving rush: Cheapest places to fill your tank in N.E. Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Gas prices are soaring this holiday season and Local 5 has created a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on Nov. 24 is $3.118 in Wisconsin. A year ago, its website shows the average was $1.893 in the state.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans cope with higher inflation and rising gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

Last week, President Biden also asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil companies are illegally increasing prices.

Below is a look at some of the cities in Wisconsin and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices
Appleton$3.035
Fond du Lac$3.019
Green Bay$3.060
Milwaukee-Waukesha$3.114
Oshkosh$3.010
Sheboygan$3.094
Wausau$3.052
Prices from AAA as of November 24, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage prices
Brown$3.042
Calumet$3.081
Door$3.216
Fond du Lac$3.019
Green Lake$3.140
Kewaunee$3.082
Manitowoc$3.101
Marinette$3.142
Menominee$3.179
Oconto$3.134
Outagamie$3.029
Shawano$3.134
Waupaca$3.140
Waushara$3.074
Winnebago$3.009
Prices from AAA as of November 24, 2021

Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices. The nationwide average for gasoline on Wednesday is $3.398 a gallon, up more than 60% from last Thanksgiving.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

