FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many people are going over the river and through the woods to get to grandmother’s house this year.

Triple A reports that Thanksgiving holiday travel is rebounding after numbers declined during the pandemic. They say 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles from their homes this Thanksgiving and 85 percent of those travelers will drive.

“Record high prices didn’t deter people from taking their summer road trips and family vacations, and we don’t think that gas prices will factor into people’s decisions to travel during the holidays,” said Nick Jarmusz, a public affairs director for Triple A.

Although it’s a much smaller percentage of the total travelers, lots of people will be flying this Thanksgiving as well.

Over at Appleton International Airport, travelers have filled the terminals waiting for their flights to various destinations around the country.

Local Five News spoke to a traveler from the Milwaukee area who chose to fly out of Appleton International Airport because he said flights were cheaper here.

Although Triple A officials said flight costs are up 22 percent on average nationally compared to last year, they expect a record year in Wisconsin in terms of the number of people flying.

“We’ve seen lots of people coming out of the pandemic and wanting to visit friends and family or just take the leisure trip that they’ve postponed for several years,” said Appleton International Airport Director Abe Weber.

According to Triple A, Thanksgiving travel is up about 1.5 percent this year compared to last. Triple A officials say that this Thanksgiving season, more than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship.