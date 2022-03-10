GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “I have a motorcycle that I have for sale on Marketplace and as this continues, unless somebody makes a ridiculously good offer for me, I’m going to hold out,” said Jaramey Plager.

Everyone is doing it, trying to figure out how to save money as the cost of fuel continues to climb. Jaramey Plager is the manager of Auto Select Green Bay East, who drives a V8 truck with a commute that’s over thirty miles per day. “I drive about thirty miles a day, round trip to get to work. That’s costing me over $100 a week in gas,” he said.

So how can we cut some cost moving forward? “Making sure that you keep up on stuff like tune-ups, checking your tire pressure, oil changes, and brake inspections can also help you save,” explained Plager.

The way you drive can also play a factor in fuel cost. “The harder you accelerate, the faster you go and the harder your engine is working. The more fuel you’re going to consume,” Plager added.

You might be thinking of trading in your gas guzzler for a hybrid or all-electric vehicle, which can save you some serious dough. You just have to find one first. “Our hybrids are very popular and our hybrids continue to sell out,” said Bob Le Mieux, General Manager of Le Mieux Toyota.

Hybrid vehicles are in demand because the engines use half fuel and half electric power. “Our hybrids are offered in so many different models. We have the Camry, Corolla, Avalon, Highlander, RAV 4, Sienna, and we also have the crossover Venza that is strictly hybrid,” explained Le Mieux

Prices for the hybrids vary, so do your homework before you make your decision on what’s best for you. Because of supply chain issues, inventory is limited to pre-owned vehicles at Le Mieux for the time being.