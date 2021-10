APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down Kensington Drive in Appleton surely noticed a giant skeleton wearing a t-shirt.

The skeleton is wearing a shirt that says ‘I should have got the shot’. The shot appears to be in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who wants to get a picture next to the skeleton can find it at the intersection of Kensington Drive and South Kensington Court.

A full list of Trick-or-Treat times in Northeast Wisconsin can be found online.