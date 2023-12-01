GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talked to the media on Friday afternoon, just a few days ahead of Green Bay’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it sounds like pop star Taylor Swift may be coming to Titletown after all.

Still unconfirmed, LaFleur told the media that he’d heard Taylor Swift would be in Green Bay to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battle it out with Green Bay.

When LaFleur was asked his thoughts on Taylor Swift potentially coming to Green Bay, he joked around and said, “Who? I don’t know; I’m not familiar. Who’s that?”

“It is what it is,” added LaFleur. “It comes with it, I guess. Is she supposed to be here? That’s what I’ve heard, so we’ll see, but we’re definitely more focused on football.”

Ticket prices have increased ever since Swift was seen hanging out with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has attended multiple games in the past with Kelce’s mother, Donna, all of which the Chiefs have come out victorious.

“I’m sure there will be some fired-up people in the stands if she shows up,” added LaFleur.

While Swift is a very popular pop star, Green Bay has its own star in Simone Biles, a legendary gold medalist, and the wife of Packers’ safety Jonathan Owens.

Local 5 Sports’ Lauren Helmbrecht caught up with Owens, who said he wasn’t 100% sure if Biles would meet up with Swift, but he knows she’ll be at the game.

“I have no clue, and I don’t really know,” said Owens. “[Simone Biles] will be there, but I don’t know.”

Only time will tell if Swift will be at Lambeau Field to watch the game, but for now, Green Bay stays on Taylor watch.