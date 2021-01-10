Thawing winter means big business for skiing

As temperatures hover in the 30s, skiers drift to Nordic Mountain

WILDROSE, Wis. (WFRV) The sun made a brief appearance on Saturday and for some sportsmen warmer temperatures can put a freeze on outdoor activities but for others, a thawing winter means big business.

For ice-fishers, a mild winter could mean disaster but for some skiers a warmer January is ideal.

William Ringenoldus, Nordic Mountain General Manager says, “The mild temperatures are great for skiing. Nobody wants to come out skiing when it’s below zero or it’s windy but 28 or 30 degrees is perfect weather for skiing.”

Samantha Carroll took to the slopes at Nordic with her father and says, “We want it to be a little bit warm not super cold or frigid but still cold enough to have good snow and then we would like the sun to be out but we’ll take what we can get.”

These ski-friendly conditions brought snow lovers to Nordic Mountain in droves.

Nanci Maes and her husband have held lift passes for 43 years and says, “The temperatures have been great this year and they do a fantastic job on maintaining the snow conditions. They groom it perfectly. We’ve never come here and had bad conditions.”

Mostly because Nordic Mountain doesn’t rely on mother nature to provide the powder.

Ringenoldus says, “We actually don’t require it at all we make a ton of snow. Instead of opening in late November like we normally would, we didn’t open this year until early December a week or two behind schedule so other than that the mild temperatures have been good for us.”

And good for business even during this pandemic, Wisconsinites still want to stretch their snow legs.

Maes says, “It’s great exercise. You get fresh air something we can all do together, especially this year with the COVID-19.”

Carroll says, “Just thought it would be a good day for skiing out here with my dad, so I wanted to come out and get outside a little bit.”

Ringenoldus says, “We are seeing quite a few new faces this year so I definitely believe that we are getting some new customers because of the pandemic. They want to get outside and get active with their kids.”

The general manager at Nordic Mountain tells Local Five that this mild winter has also caused people to flock to nearby biking and snowmobiling trails in Waushara county.