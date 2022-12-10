FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash.

In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident began just before 6 p.m. on Friday when a deputy patrolling I-41 saw a vehicle quickly exit the interstate and pull into Kwik Trip in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located.

Deputies say that after multiple moving and equipment violations, a traffic stop was conducted. The deputy reportedly smelled marijuana, and also could see it in ‘plain view’ inside the vehicle.

When the deputy had the 23-year-old Langlade County man get out of his car, a handgun was spotted in the driver-side door.

Deputies determined later that the handgun was loaded and the man admitted he was not a concealed carry permit holder.

After the man was detained, a search of the vehicle was performed. Authorities reportedly found 29 bags of THC-infused candy and a backpack with roughly $70,000 in cash.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The 23-year-old was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm-related charges.

The release also states that the man was currently out on bail for Felony-Attempting to Elude an Officer in Portage County.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no other information was provided.