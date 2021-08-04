The 2021 Winnebago County Fair kicks off

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After a year hiatus, the Winnebago County Fair is returning. The fair is celebrating its 166th year by bringing back some of its favorite traditions.

Animals are a huge part of the fair, the event kicks off with a Dairy Show as well as a Rabbit Show.

Coordinators of the Winnebago County Fair have been working all year to pull together this year’s event.

Fairest of the Fair, Jodie Weyland is the host of the 2021 fair. Weyland wanted to keep old traditions while also bringing in some new initiatives to the event. She has created a new youth program at the fair. Weyland says she is looking forward to finishing out her term at the Fairest of the Fair strong by continuing to work alongside community members.

The Winnebago County Fair is expecting a large turn out this, organizers say many of their tickets sold quickly online. The fair will be filled with lots of food, fun, and shows for everyone. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, for more information visit https://winnebagocountyfaironline.com/

