APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year again for residents of the Fox Valley to flood College Avenue as the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade gets underway.

The largest nighttime parade in the Midwest features marching bands from local high schools, floats from Fox Valley manufacturers, and organizations looking to spread awareness.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Peace on Earth’ as officials with the Appleton Parade Committee say this time of year is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.

Local 5 News caught up with Corey Otis, the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Chairperson, to talk about what people can expect for this year.

Otis also explained what kind of floats are going to make an appearance and a little bit more about this year’s parade marshal.

Otis continued on to tell Local 5 News that people will be collecting nonperishable food items for those in need during the holiday season. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring items.

Jennifer Stephany, Downtown Appleton Inc. Executive Director, also joined Local 5 News this morning to talk about the preparations and how the weather is expected to hold tonight.

Local 5 News has the privilege of broadcasting the staple event within the Appleton community and has crews on the scene, eagerly awaiting the start of the parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. this evening, and those who cannot attend can watch the parade on WFRV-TV or watch on our live stream in this article.

For more details on the 51st Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, you can check out our preview article here.