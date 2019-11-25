It’s time to put on your santa hat and grab some hot cocoa – the holiday’s are almost here.

One sure sign of that is when the 51st Annual Howard-Suamico Christmas Parade hits the streets next weekend.

The parade is put on by the optimist club and the theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Magic”.

Residents are invited to come out and enjoy the floats, bands, candy, and santa.

But before the parade, kids are invited to have breakfast with santa.

“I think it starts around eight o’clock to eleven, pancakes, porkies and obviously Santa will be there and they can have pictures with Santa,” Mike Kirschling, co-Chairman, Howard Suamico Optimist Parade.

Breakfast with Santa is at the Bay Port High School commons- and benefits the YMCA.

If you want to be a part of the parade they are still accepting participants including families, businesses and organizations.

The parade is Saturday, December 7th starting at one o’clock at Bayview Middle School in Howard.

On line forms can be found here.

For more info contact Mike Kirschling at: 920-272-3403 or Gary Rozmarynoski at:

920-265-8772.