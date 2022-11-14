What comes to mind when you hear the names Morticia, Gomez, Lurch and Pugsley? The Addams Family, of course! Most of us think of the classic black and while television series from the 60s and 70s but now a local high school brings the dark comedy to life in a musical performance.

Green Bay’s Preble High School’s production of “The Addams Family” opened the weekend of November 11 to uproarious laughter from the audience.

Much like the beloved television series, the musical features a close-knit family with macabre interests and supernatural abilities. The musical production also includes a colorful (actually gray) cast of ancient ancestor characters reacting to current events. A resurrected 1920s flapper, caveman, Titanic survivor and animated 18th century pirate all add to the comedic flare of the production.

Director Megan Sweeney says the school’s production spotlights the normal intricacies of a family, romantic and familial love and asks the question, “What is normal?”

Students will portray the spookie and ookie Addams Family in two more productions on November 18 and 19 in the Preble High School Auditorium. Click here for ticket information.