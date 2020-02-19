The area’s largest wedding show coming to Lambeau Field Atrium Friday and Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Brides and grooms-to-be, the time is now to start planning for your big day (if you haven’t started already). The Wedding Show – Winter Edition has a new home at the Lambeau Field Atrium and the 4th floor this Friday and Saturday!

The event will feature more than 130 vendors including DJs, venues, decorations, photographers, desserts, floral arrangements and much more!

Brides can meet with an area wedding planner to help get them organized and bring their dream day to life. Couples can enjoy the day to see what new ideas are out there, and maybe even add a few extra things to their wedding to make it that much more special.

On top of all the hundreds of things to check out, attendees also have the chance to win some amazing prizes.

“Friday night there’s going to be a honeymoon giveaway,” said Amy Shadian with PMI Entertainment Group. “Five nights in Mexico from our friends with Budget Travel.”

There will also be a chance to win a pair of designer shoes valued at $700!

“This is actually my 20th year at The Wedding Show,” said Amy Sohrweide with Divine Nature. “[The brides] love to touch the flowers and smell the flowers. It’s different than looking at it on Pinterest or in a book. It gives them a real-life experience – pick it up, hold it, carry it, how does it feel in your hands and all those things.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday there will also be a fashion show where models will be showcasing the current trends in wedding gowns, tuxedos and bridal party needs.

The event runs on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $11 at the door. However, you can save some money and pay just $9 by purchasing tickets at the Resch Center box office, or online at ReschCenter.com.

A weekend pass is available for $13 in advance or $16 at the door for those who want to attend both days!