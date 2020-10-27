The Art Garage ‘Doin’ the Classics’ amid COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage is taking a new angle on a fundraiser amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doin’ the Classics, sponsored by Green Bay Packers Giveback and WFRV Local 5, will take place in the 2021 new year. It’s an online photo competition that replaces a live fundraising gala originally planned for October that was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Because Covid has impacted so many non-profit arts organizations, we are inviting five other area arts groups to benefit from this event, too,” says Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager at The Art Garage.

The Art Garage picked up on a trend being promoted by major art museums during this time: choose a classic piece of art and recreate the pose either exactly or with a bit of whimsy.

Doin’ the Classics participants will help raise funds for the arts by encouraging friends, family, social media contacts to vote for their pose.

One vote generates $1 to support The Art Garage. Prizes and awards will be given to the top vote winners of this competition and for the Most Exact Match Pose, the Most Creative Use of Props Pose, and the Best Non-Profit Pose.

Early entries will be slowly rolled out to the public on social media from October through December.

The Art Garage is a local not-for-profit organization whose mission is to encourage an appreciation for and participation in the visual, performing, and literary arts. The Art Garage hosts exhibitions, workshops, performances, and many special events, all geared to celebrate the arts in our community and the artists in all of us.

The Art Garage is open from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit their website or call 920-448-6800.

Latest Stories