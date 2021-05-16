The Art Garage hosts Spring Art Market event supporting local artists and artisans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites were able to leisurely shop and support local artists and artisans on Saturday during The Art Garage’s Spring Art Market event.

The event was held in downtown Green Bay and was a free, family-friendly market featuring handmade goods from local artists and artisans. Shoppers were able to find unique pieces spanning a wide variety of mediums including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, and sculptures.

During the event, artisans and makers were showing and selling items from art to food, clothing to lotions, candles to home decor. And while Wisconsinites were enjoying the art they were also able to enjoy the live music, food truck, the make and take art projects, a creative kids corner, and the fine art exhibitions in the gallery.

It truly was a wonderful day to enjoy the fine arts, delicious food, good music, and most of all support local artists and artisans.