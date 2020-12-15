GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 has partnered with the Green Bay Packers Giveback, Prevea Health, and 91.1 the Avenue to sponsor the ‘Doin’ the Classics’ fundraising event organized by The Art Garage.
The fundraiser will be an online photo competition starting in January 2021, where residents will be challenged to imitate classic art pieces with whatever they can find.
Voting will happen through Go Go Photo Contest and will begin on January 20, and end on Friday, February 5.
“Because of the negative effect that COVID-19 has had on non-profit arts organizations, we are inviting other area arts organizations to benefit from this event, too,” said Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager at The Art Garage.
Local 5 will have more on this story in the coming weeks.
Latest Stories
- The Art Garage organizes ‘Doin’ the Classics’ online photo competition
- Biden to pick Pete Buttigieg as transportation chief, AP sources say
- Special Green Bay gift-givers helping families during the holidays
- Wisconsin adds 54 new COVID-19 related deaths and is now over 4,100 total deaths
- Nearly $2 billion invested in Wisconsin communities in response to COVID-19 pandemic, says Gov. Evers