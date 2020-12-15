The Art Garage organizes ‘Doin’ the Classics’ online photo competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 has partnered with the Green Bay Packers Giveback, Prevea Health, and 91.1 the Avenue to sponsor the ‘Doin’ the Classics’ fundraising event organized by The Art Garage.

The fundraiser will be an online photo competition starting in January 2021, where residents will be challenged to imitate classic art pieces with whatever they can find.

Entry completed by Kevin Flogel imitating “The Scream” by Edvard Munch.

Entry completed by Robert Hileman imitating “Tobacco Pipe” by Vincent Van Gogh.

Entry completed by Birder Studio of Performing Art Players imitating “Freedom from Want” by Normal Rockwell.

Entry completed by Paisley imitating “Girl With a Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer.

Voting will happen through Go Go Photo Contest and will begin on January 20, and end on Friday, February 5.

“Because of the negative effect that COVID-19 has had on non-profit arts organizations, we are inviting other area arts organizations to benefit from this event, too,” said Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager at The Art Garage.

Local 5 will have more on this story in the coming weeks.