GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You wouldn’t often put cars and a soccer match in the same sentence but at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay, they are taking their love for cars to an international level.

To celebrate the inaugural friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, The Automobile Gallery and Events Center brought out an exclusive collection of cars. This collection feature cars from both England and Germany with models that span over several decades.

Darrel Burnett, The Automobile Gallery & Event Center Executive Director says the excitement for the match goes beyond Wisconsin, “People beyond Wisconsin, people in other countries are all a buzz about this game, so I thought what a very different way to represent the community in a very different way and it’s turned out to be a huge hit for us.”

He says they’ve already seen several visitors from overseas to check out the collection. The Gallery is open at 9 a.m. each day.