The Avett Brothers concert postponed to 2022, concert moved to Green Bay’s Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites will have to wait a bit longer before they can jam out with The Avett Brothers.

According to PMI Entertainment Group, The Avett Brothers concert scheduled for Sunday, August 8, 2021, will be rescheduled to Monday, March 28, 2022, due to ‘impending inclement weather.’

Concert coordinators add that the concert will also be moved indoors from the Resch Plaza to the Resch Center. All original tickets will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will have access to specific areas within the Resch Center.

PMI Entertainment Group notes that ticket holders will receive more information prior to the general public on-sale for the rescheduled date and reserved seating will become available soon. Current ticket holders that have ticketing questions or who would like to upgrade to a reserved seat may call the Resch Center Box Office at 920-494-3401 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.