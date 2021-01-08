The Bar expands with 4 season pavilion

One of Green Bay’s top watering holes during Packer season and beyond, is about to get bigger.

“We’re building a four-season room, a pavilion.,” said co-owner Jess Miller.

The Bar, on Holmgren Way near Lambeau Field, announced they’re adding a 4,200 square foot pavilion to their space in the stadium district.

“We hope to use it year round,” said Miller.

Owners say they’ve been talking about adding on for a couple years, but the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly shifted their plans into high gear.

“We did see, last summer, a high demand for outdoor space,” Miller explained

If they can’t be in the actual stadium itself, a lot of Packer fans like to be in the shadow of Lambeau. So, businesses, like the Bar, set up large, heated tents to accommodate the crowds. But social gatherings look a lot different now than they did a year ago. Not only that will be seen with the four -season pavilion here at The Bar, but builders tell us it’ll likely be a way of the future.

“Especially with this pandemic going on, the social distancing is huge,” said Jake Mancoske with Bayland Buildings, Inc., the company that’s doing the expansion at The Bar.

Health experts say social distancing is likely to be around for a while and they hope handwashing will too. Dr. Brad Burmeister, and emergency physician at Bellin Health says the public’s current focus on hand-washing is likely behind this year’s lack of a flu season, so far.

“It’s very interesting,” said Burmeister. “I haven’t seen a case of influenza this year. As far as I know, our health system hasn’t seen a case of influenza and that’s pretty striking.”

Even after the Packer crowds have thinned out in the off-season, business owners say their new expansion will host a variety of activities, both indoors and out.

“We can do activities such as pickleball there, we can do bags tournaments, we could have private parties, live music, a lot of different things,” Miller explained.

The Bar’s new pavilion is scheduled to open this coming summer.