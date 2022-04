GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bar-Lime Kiln in Green Bay will be hosting a darts and cornhole tournament on Saturday as a way to raise autism awareness.

The tournament will take place at 606 Lime Kiln Road and will include a $20 entry fee for the darts tournament or a $15 entry fee for the cornhole tournament.

The Bar Autism Awareness Tournaments Set-Up

Both of the tournaments will commence at 12:30 p.m. Residents wanting to participate can sign up in person starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event will also include raffle baskets and prizes.