GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Bar on Holmgren Way announces expansion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bar on Holmgren Way announced a 4,200 sq. ft. four-season and multi-functional pavilion addition.

According to a release, the new four-season multi-functional pavilion addition will replace the use of tents during Packer Game Days.

It will provide space to serve private parties, live music, and activities such as pickleball and cornhole. It includes six large garage doors and heating units and will be able to allow an extended capacity.

The addition is set to be completed in the Summer of 2021. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco

Marinette's modified football realignment proposal moves forward

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken