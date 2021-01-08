The Bar on Holmgren Way announces expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bar on Holmgren Way announced a 4,200 sq. ft. four-season and multi-functional pavilion addition.

According to a release, the new four-season multi-functional pavilion addition will replace the use of tents during Packer Game Days.

It will provide space to serve private parties, live music, and activities such as pickleball and cornhole. It includes six large garage doors and heating units and will be able to allow an extended capacity.

The addition is set to be completed in the Summer of 2021.