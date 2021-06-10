The bee’s knees: Ledgeview receives $5k grant to build new pollinator habitat along local trail

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Ledgeview Park is getting a new pollinator habitat after receiving a $5,000 grant from American Transmission Co.’s (ATC) Pollinator Habitat Program.

According to a release, beginning at 9 a.m. on June 11, the Town of Ledgeview and members from Pheasants Forever Chapter will start working on the new habitat, with assistance from Stone Silo Prairie Gardens.

The habitat will be at the park adjacent to the East River Trail beneath an ATC electric transmission line.

Site of future pollinator habitat at Ledgeview Park. Courtesy: Ledgeview Park

“Pheasant, quail, and many other wildlife species benefit from good pollinator habitats. One out of three bites of the food we eat depends on pollination,” says Julie Peterson, Pheasants Forever Biologist. “Everyone can help improve habitat for butterflies, bees, flies, wasps, and many other insects that we call pollinators.”

Organizers say Stone Silo Prairie Gardens, a local nursery located in Ledgeview that specializes in native species, was brought on to provide guidance with the grant administration and creating the habitat.

“Native plants are low maintenance options to help pollinators and our ecosystems. Using plants native to our area is better for the bees, birds, and butterflies,” says Justin Kroening, owner of Stone Silo Prairie Gardens.

ATC says their pollinator program promotes planting low-growing vegetation within a transmission line right-of-way to beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.

“The Pollinator Habitat Program promotes vegetation that is both compatible with our vegetation management practices and it provides habitat for pollinators, which use the utility corridor as a flight path,” says Johanna Sievewright, ATC Environmental Project Manager.

The habitat program is open to cities, villages, towns, counties, and tribes within ATC’s service area, as well as to entities that allow public access to ATC rights-of-way (e.g. nature preserves, non-profits, or public land managers).

To qualify for the program, ATC says communities must commit that all current and future planting plans near high-voltage electric transmission lines will comply with ATC’s maintenance standards.

Applications for ATC’s Community Planting Program and Pollinator Habitat Program are currently being accepted through Sept. 30, and award recipients will be selected and notified by the end of the calendar year. ATC says awards for both programs range from $100 to $5,000.

Additional information and online program applications can be found here.