The ‘Bench Mob Bonus’ returns for the Milwaukee Bucks remaining 2020-21 season

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and We Energies Foundation are partnering to bring back the Bench Mob Bonus program.

According to the Bucks, this will be the second season with the program that helps support City Year Milwaukee. The We Energies Foundation will donate $500 every time the Bucks bench scores 40 or more points.

The Bucks bench is currently averaging 35.2 points per game, and so far this year the bench has surpassed 40 points nine times which has the total donation presently sitting at $4,500.

“We thank the We Energies Foundation for teaming up with the Bucks Foundation for a second year to help support City Year Milwaukee and their efforts to positively impact the education system in our community,” says Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Executive Director Arvind Gopalratnam.

The Bucks say, last year $14,000 was donated to City Year Milwaukee after the Bucks Bench scored 30 points in 28 games.