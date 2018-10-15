The Best Cheese Curds in Northeast Wisconsin Can be Found at…

Cheese curds are practically synonymous with Wisconsin, and in anticipation of National Cheese Curd Day, which is on October 15, Local 5 reporter Justin Razavi, Meterologist Anthony Domol, and Photojournalist Ryan Kilgren decided to search for the best fried cheese curds in Northeast Wisconsin.
The trio created a poll online, asking Local 5 viewers and readers what their favorite restaurant for fried cheese curds in the area was, and visited the places that garnered the most votes:
- Chuck’s Dyckesville Bowl
- Late’s
- Milwaukee Burger Company
Local 5 viewers provided our team their suggestions for the best cheese curds in Northeastern Wisconsin in the comment section of our Facebook post below:
Local 5 photo journalist Ryan Kilgren spoke with the owner of Chuck’s Dyckesville Bowl about his secret to the best cheese curds in Northeast Wisconsin.
