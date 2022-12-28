Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of the top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, the Mayor of Flavortown is spilling his secrets about one of his favorite restaurants in Wisconsin.

Mashed, which is a multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on Guy Fieri’s show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.

For Wisconsin, Delta Diner in Mason (Bayfield County) is Mashed's favorite restaurant that appears on Guy Fieri's show. Located at 14385 CTH H, Delta Diner is everything you'd imagine at a classic roadside diner.

Delta Diner is everything you’d imagine at a classic roadside diner. From the retro sign out front to the long row of stools at the counter, Guy Fieri raves about the full menu of biscuits, pancakes, burgers, and shakes.

During his trip to the diner, Fieri reportedly ordered the homemade biscuits with red-eye gravy and called it “Crazytown… which is right next to Flavortown.”

Delta Diner is temporarily closed right now, as the business only operates during the Spring and Summer months. Those interested in visiting should keep an eye out on the diner’s Facebook page and website for 2023’s operating hours.

“Staying steadfast in this honest approach has allowed us to grow, develop great relationships with our like-minded customers, and enjoy a good day’s work, every day,” said officials on Delta Diner’s website. “We look forward to sharing this experience with all who choose to make the journey to our little diner.”

For more details about Delta Diner, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.