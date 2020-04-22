The Boldt Company begins shipping critical care modules

Live Now
APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Boldt Company in Appleton marked the completion of its first few modular critical care units and the fruition of a brand new concept in design.

We had to imagine what it is that we could do to help and once we fought through that and had our partners at HGA really conceive with us what we should do,” says Executive Vice President Ben Bruns, “then it became how quickly can we get there, what will it cost, who could use it and what could they use it for.

The mobile units will have everything you would typically find in a more traditional I.C.U. and although a conventional hospital I.C.U. may take years to develop, thanks to a unique partnership with several other companies including Faith Technologies, Tweet Garot, Breakthrough Fuels and John Deere the mobile units were designed, constructed and shipped in less than one month.

The first units leaving Boldt headquarters in Appleton today are part of a shipment of thirty six modules destined for a hospital in Fort Washington, Maryland.

