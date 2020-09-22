The Bolero is often forgotten dance of Latin genre

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Stephanee Morales didn’t automatically get in touch with her Hispanic roots.
“I really wish I had,” she tells Local 5, “I grew up with my mother. She’s German.”

But when it comes right down to it, she’d be Latin dancing no matter what her last name.

“I just really like Latin dancing. It really soothes me when I’m stressed out.”

Stephanee is a teacher with Green Bay Ballroom. She recently stopped by the Local 5 studios to demonstrate the dance called the Bolero. A slower, very graceful dance. It is often overlooked for the Cha Cha or Salsa.

With social distancing still top of mind, Stephanee demonstrated how the dance can be done solo.

She encourages folks to take a step off the beaten path and give Latin dance a try as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

