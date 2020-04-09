The Bottle Room offering virtual wine tastings for viewers at home

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – With Governor Evers’ ‘Safer-At-Home’ order still in effect, many of us are still finding things to do around the house.

The Bottle Room is looking to help ease the tension by creating a series of virtual wine tastings.

“We started it when we had the ‘Safer-at-Home’ order put on so we started about two weeks ago,” said Rebecca Blaisdell, manager at the Bottle Room. “This is week three and we’re going strong with more and more people every day.”

The Bottle Room is taking their expertise and love for wine and bringing it online. Through Facebook Live, owners Christine and Justin have created a series of virtual wine tastings for those to enjoy from home.

“They’re describing the different wines- the kind of wine that it is,” says Blaisdell. “They have interactive questions you can answer as well like what region is it from and what’s the type of glass you should use. Just to get you familiar with the wine and test your knowledge on it as well.”

It comes at a time when the public is being advised to stay home. With social interactions being put on hold, they’re finding a new way to reach their customers letting them know, they’re not alone.

“It’s people gathering together and still having a conversation, even if it can’t be face-to-face,” said Blaisdell. “You’re learning something new about wine so you’re staying educated while you have to be at home.”

And the Bottle Room is still open for those customers who would like to browse the many shelves of wine in person.

“We do have the curb-side, we have delivery through Eat Street,” says Blaisdell. “You can call in your order of wine and pay for it over the phone and we’ll have it waiting at a table for you right at the front door so you can keep your social distance and be on your way.”

The Bottle Room is open for curbside pick-up Monday through Saturday from 11 – 6:30 p.m. You can find more information online right here as well as their Facebook page.