The Boys & Girls Club in Manitowoc County secure first location

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County announced on Monday, August 2, that they have officially secured their first location for the county.

The group is making plans to remodel the current location and are expected to open their doors later this year.

The location of the first Boys & Girls Club in Manitowoc County will be located at 3651 Dewey Street. Officials are already planning to redesign the building.

Within the 9,000-square-foot building, the B&G Club plan on having multiple elements to incorporate a positive and growing environment for the youth of Manitowoc County. Officials report that within the Club location, there are plans to include two learning centers an art room, and a STEM lab. The Club is also planning on including a game room and gymnasium.

Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County William Bertsche believes every young person should have the same, equal access to opportunities. Saying, “Building our community’s future means ensuring all young people have access to the kinds of environments, programs, and services that help them unlock their potential.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has raised more than $1. 8 million with a start-up campaign to better provide for the community. Officials say it would not have been possible to have raised this much money already without the generosity of the community wanting to invest in the youth. They have a current goal of $1.9 million.

To donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County you can check out their website online. Or donations can be mailed in to “Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County P.O. Box 756, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0756.