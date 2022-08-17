DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gorgeous summer weather greeted Wednesday’s opening of the Brown County Fair located on the fairgrounds on the west side of the Fox River.

“It’s awesome to see the crowds,” said booth operator Daniel Miller. “After being shut down for a year (because of Covid-19) and coming back with restrictions, it’s awesome to have everybody come back out.”

The fair runs through Sunday.

The crowd favorite on Thursday night appeared to be a toss-up between the homemade beer and wine contest and the “Demolition Derby.”

“It’s really a tradition that every single year for probably the last 7 years we’ve come out to enjoy,” Jilian Holtger of De Pere told Local 5 News. “We love the rides, the food, and to look at the animals.”

Tickets are $14 at the gate through Saturday. $10 on Sunday.

The PRCA Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m.

There’s also an “Aussie Kingdom/CJ’s Animal Adventure every day of the fair with several shows on Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m.