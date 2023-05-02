GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Cannery Public Market in downtown Green Bay has sat empty since it closed back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, there’s new life.

According to a release, The Cannery will reopen as a Test Kitchen, which will provide space for multiple vendors focused on food and restaurant businesses while providing an incubator setting with wrap-around accelerator training.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is partnering with Proof, a company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, more scalable, and sustainable businesses.

The accelerator is designed to provide the essential tools, technical assistance, and strategic support needed to nourish a vibrant food and beverage ecosystem and create long-term sustainable businesses.

Proof achieves this by providing educational accelerators, innovative coaching, and turn-key incubator facilities for talented food and beverage makers, restaurateurs, and small business owners.

They believe the food industry is the key ingredient to a vibrant and diverse community, and it is our mission to create more sustainable economic opportunities for the industry.

More information can be found on The Cannery’s website.