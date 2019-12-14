The Children’s Giving Tree impacting lives in the Fox Valley

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Sister-in-laws Bonnie Manske and Vicki Hermans started their journey seven years ago when the pair decided to help a single family in need over the holidays.

Now, The Children’s Giving Tree is a 501 C non-profit with over 400 members that serves over a hundred and fifty families each Christmas.

The group hosts a Facebook page where families are nominated and then screened to see if they fit the proper criteria.

Once the list of adopted families in finalized, the team goes to work buying presents and getting ready for the big “wrap up” weekend.

For more information on The Children’s Giving Tree or to inquire about becoming an adoptive family email Bonnie Manske at Bnnmanske7@gmail.com.