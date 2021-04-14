GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay reopens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is welcoming back visitors.

The museum has gone through many changes; moving to a new location two years ago and then having to close its doors for a year due to the pandemic.

However, the museum’s staff is still in good spirits and looking forward to having children and their families back inside. They said they will continue to offer online programming and take-home kits for those who wish to remain at home.

The museum will require a mask for those 5 and up. They will also be enforcing capacity limits as well as social distancing.

The Children’s Museum has implemented new sanitation policies that ensure everything is clean and safe for visitors.

The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They will also be open on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website.

