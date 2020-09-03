“The Christmas Factory Store” open for business as locals line-up for holiday decor deals

Store will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. until Christmas Day

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas is making its way a little early this year, thanks to some newly found holiday items.

The century old National Tinsel Manufacturing Factory was bought with the intention to turn the building into apartments. However, a trove of Christmas past and present was found inside!

The three story building was purchased by a real estate agent and upon purchase, thousands of Christmas trees and holiday decorations were discovered in boxes. Wreaths and holiday boughs, nostalgic holiday pieces from decades gone by- it was all sitting in the warehouse. The building owner brought in Pete Burback to assess this vast holiday product inventory. They decided to open the old factory to the public and are calling it the “Christmas Factory Store.”

“I’ve had people come through- a mail man stopped by and said how he used to work here when he was a kid- and I think my mother-in-law might have worked here at one point,” says Peter Burback, Head Elf/Owner of The Christmas Factory Store. “It’s a lot of emotions involved in losing companies in a city but we’re gonna go out with a bang and give everybody a chance to buy all kinds of Christmas stuff at half price.”

The Christmas Store will be open weekly, Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. up through Christmas or until all of the inventory is sold. It’s located at 1133 South 16th Street.