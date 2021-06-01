The city of Green Bay releases new parklet regulations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- As summer is fast approaching, the city of Green Bay has released new rulings regarding parklet areas outside of restaurants.

Since the start of the pandemic, many cities have utilized parklets to keep businesses afloat. The extra spaces always diners and restaurants to repurpose their parking spaces into outside seating areas.

To introduce the program, the City, On Broadway, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. will host a virtual

discussion at 10 a.m. on June 4. The meeting will explain the program and grant.

The grant would provide funding for business owners, non-profits, and commercial property owners in or within a half-mile of Tax Increment District #5. It would provide up to $5,000 dollars to use towards materials or construction of the businesses parklet.

The virtual meeting to answer any additional questions regarding the parklets program and to further explain requirements for the grant will be discussed on June 4 during the virtual meeting.