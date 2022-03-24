MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc has announced their Street Sweeping Parking Ban will begin on April 1, 2022.

According to a release, the mission of the City’s Department of Public Infrastructure is to clean city streets to provide safe conditions for all modes of transportation and to help keep lakes and rivers clean.

The parking restrictions are in effect each year from April 1st through September 30th between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the designated districts.

Many storm sewers in the city lead directly to Lake Michigan, the Manitowoc River, Little Manitowoc River, and Silver Creek.

City officials say to reduce the amount of material that enters the storm sewers and waterways, to keep streets clean, and to cost-effectively meet the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Municipal Storm Water Permit requirements, the City has a street sweeping program and parking ban in place.

Warning tickets will be issued from March 21, 2022, through April 1 to remind residents of the parking ban.

The City of Manitowoc is also reminding residents to only park on the street after the posted time on the street sweeping sign. Even if the sweeper has gone through once, it may need to come through for a second pass.

For more information about the City of Manitowoc’s Street Sweeping Parking Ban, you can click here.