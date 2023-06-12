ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay will present a free concert for the community on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack will serve as emcee and recite Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The event is hosted by Pilotsmith Flight School and Jet Air Group at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Doors open at noon. Admission is free. Donations welcome. Concert at 3:00 pm. Bring a lawn chair.

The event will be filled with family-friendly activities, including a musical instrument “petting zoo” sponsored by Heid Music, face painting, and a kazoo craft activity for kids.

Aircraft and airport vehicles will be on display, and Pilotsmith will have an open house for

students interested in learning more about being a pilot.

The afternoon will end with the orchestra playing a concert of flying-themed and patriotic music in the Jet Air Group hangar at 3:00 pm. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay will be joined by special guest vocalists, Darren and Shelly Johnson from Daddy D Productions.

Parking will be offsite at the Oneida Bingo & Casino lot located at 2170 Airport Drive. A shuttle bus will bring concertgoers to/from Pilotsmith. Limited handicap parking (with hangtag, placard, or plate) will be available at the Jet Air Group hangar. Parking is not allowed along the road or in other area business lots. Watch for signs. The airport’s long-term parking lot will be open, but normal rates apply, and it is a long 3/4 mile walk to the venue.

Concertgoers are encouraged to use the free offsite parking and shuttle service.

Fly-ins welcome! Aircraft should park at Jet Air Group and enter the main FBO. No event entry/exit is permitted ramp-side.

Runway 18/36 and ramp construction are planned, check the NOTAMs. 20-cent per gallon fuel discount for all aircraft that fly-in.



EVENT SCHEDULE:

● Doors open at noon

● Family-friendly activities from noon to 2:55 pm:

○ Static displays – view airplanes, an Enstrom helicopter, and other airport vehicles up close

○ Pilotsmith Flight School – open house for students interested in learning more about being a pilot

○ Musical instrument “petting zoo” – sponsored by Heid Music

○ Face painting – provided by the talented artists of Face Painting by Lori & Friends

○ Kids craft project – make a souvenir popsicle stick kazoo with help from volunteer musicians in the orchestra

○ Food trucks – lunch available for purchase from Philly’s & York and Taqueria Maldonado’s



● Concert begins at 3:00 pm inside the Jet Air Group hangar

Bring a lawn chair because the venue does not have seating. No food/beverage carry-ins allowed. The shuttle buses will bring

concertgoers back to the offsite parking location when the concert ends at approximately 4:30 pm. The event will take place rain or shine (except if very severe weather).

Generous support for this special event is provided by Pilotsmith Flight School, Jet Air Group, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Heid Music & the Heid Family Foundation, and Rick’s Toybox.

Founded in 1995, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay is a community of musicians committed to sustaining the wonder and beauty of symphonic music through live performances and artistic collaborations. Volunteer musicians of all ages play in the Civic Symphony of Green Bay. They are professional musicians and amateurs from all walks of life, drawn together by the love of great symphonic music and the desire to share it with others. Seong-Kyung Graham has been the conductor and artistic director of the orchestra since 2005.