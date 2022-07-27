APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Civil Air Patrol wear many hats, they help with search and rescue, keep our sky’s safe and when Oshkosh becomes the busiest airport around they are tasked with keeping track of the thousands of planes that fly in to Northeast Wisconsin.

Lt. Cl. Lisa Amburgey of the Civil Air Patrol explains, “In our work with the overdue air craft when we’re out in the field we record all the aircraft that come in and come out.”

The Lieutenant Colonel said if a plane does go missing they use a tool called an ‘Emergency Locator Transmitter’ to find it.

“We can determine where that signal is at and we continually work in and in until we get it to the area where we know exactly where it is and then we can be of service,” said Amburgey.

While the Civil Air Patrol has many missions one of its most important is the education of its youngest members.

Tech. Sgt. Megan Proudlock of the Civil Air Patrol said, “It’s just a great opportunity. It’s an opportunity to help people and just kinda help whether it be your local state or squadron or again you can go anywhere in the nation.”

Airman 1st Class Penny Zubor said, “We learn leadership skills. We do PT and we do some aerospace. We learn about cross country flights and how to calculate.”

CAP is the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force but unlike other Air Force members this group is volunteer only. Mark Gajewski was a Chief Master Sargent when he was active duty in the Air Force and maintains that title in the Civil Air Patrol.

“Service is in my blood and so this is a way I can give back,” said Gajewski. “I’ve been retired now almost a decade and it’s just a great opportunity. You volunteer and you never know what these volunteer opportunities lead to.”

The Civil Air Patrol sets up across Northeast Wisconsin for EAA due to the high volume of planes coming to each airport.