‘Community Clothes Closet’ starts new fundraising project

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Providing clothes to those in need free of charge is the mission of the ‘Community Clothes Closet’ but the organization said it can not do that without fundraising, so the closet just started selling some of their clothes at ‘Antique Up’ in Kimberly as a way to bring in cash to run their operation.

Andrea Peterson, the Operations Director at the Community Clothes Closet said, “All proceeds from ‘Antique Up’ will come back to the community clothes closet and they will be used to support our different client programs here.”

Lisa Jones, the Executive Director of the closet said, “We have several different client programs. We have our shopping floor where the majority of our clients’ shop and that has infants all the way up to adult size clothing. We also have our new start boutique and that is for our clients reentering the workforce and then we have kids programs and our pajama-rama.”

The Community Clothes Closet brings in donations and said 99% of what comes in goes out on the floor for their clients to take and only 1% is sold to help fund their programs.

“We really just needed to find an alternative fundraising source during these trying times and we thought this was a really great opportunity to raise some funds for our clients,” said Peterson.

The closet said creating this partnership was easy, all they had to do was talk to the staff at antique up to get started.

“We’re trialing a couple of little spots there to see how it goes and if it goes really well we’ll move into an even bigger spot on their sales floor,” said Jones.

The Closet said 50% of their clients are kids.