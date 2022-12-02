MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations to the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities Red Kettles are worth double the amount on Friday.

The Community Foundation is matching up to $51,000 in donations, making it the largest match day in the Fox Valley.

The money raised goes toward the Salvation Army’s Christmas program and all the programs they offer year-round.

“It’s all about giving back to the community and helping our donors,” said Carissa Kranz, Community Foundation for Fox Valley Region. “We have a number of our employees and board members coming out today and ringing bells on behalf of the Community Foundation.”

Those who are interested can donate at the Red Kettles in the Fox Valley.