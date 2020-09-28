The community remembers the Diemel brothers

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a story Local Five continues to follow and Sunday the community paid their last respects to the Diemel brothers.

Family and friends gathered to remember Nick and Justin Diemel not as victims of a terrible tragedy but as humorous, caring, and loving spirits that will be dearly missed.

Holly Snoders, Diemel’s family representative says, “The family really just wants to thank the entire community and really the entire country for the continued support and following this case and how it’s unfolded.”

The brothers disappeared after a July 2019 trip to Missouri to collect a $250,000 check from a customer, Garland Nelson.

Nick and Justin Diemel’s remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

Nelson is facing the death penalty in the deaths of the Diemel brothers.

Nick, a father of four, and Justin were described as extremely close and their business, Diemel’s Livestock, allowed them to ironically become inseparable.

Snoders says, “These are men who were just wonderful brothers, one of them a father and just tremendous sons, just taken too early. It’s very sad but finally a day to celebrate their lives here.”



Community members have put together a benefit for Nick and Lisa Diemel’s four children. The event is set for November 9th at Romy’s Nitingale in Black Creek, Wisconsin.